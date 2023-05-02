Edgar L. Maroon Jr.’s Newly Released “PTSD Post-traumatic Stress Disorder: It’s Okay to Ask for Help” is an Informative Study of a Significant Health Concern

“PTSD Post-traumatic Stress Disorder: It’s Okay to Ask for Help,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edgar L. Maroon Jr., is a compassionate look at the realities of living with PTSD that shares an encouraging message of hope for all who find themselves struggling.