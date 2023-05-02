Edgar L. Maroon Jr.’s Newly Released “PTSD Post-traumatic Stress Disorder: It’s Okay to Ask for Help” is an Informative Study of a Significant Health Concern
“PTSD Post-traumatic Stress Disorder: It’s Okay to Ask for Help,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edgar L. Maroon Jr., is a compassionate look at the realities of living with PTSD that shares an encouraging message of hope for all who find themselves struggling.
Orange Park, FL, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “PTSD Post-traumatic Stress Disorder: It’s Okay to Ask for Help”: a thoughtful look into life with PTSD. “PTSD Post-traumatic Stress Disorder: It’s Okay to Ask for Help” is the creation of published author Edgar L. Maroon Jr., a retired United States Marine and Vietnam War veteran who has an undergraduate degree in business from the Chamade University of Honolulu and a master of science in safety management from Central Missouri State University.
Maroon shares, “At least once in their lifetime, more than seventy percent of Americans will experience a disturbing event. An estimated twenty percent of people who share a stressful experience may also have post-traumatic stress disorder. Get help. Never give up!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edgar L. Maroon Jr.’s new book will promote awareness of a very real challenge to many Americans overall wellbeing.
Maroon shares in hope of aiding those among the population who find themselves entrapped by the challenges of life with PTSD.
Consumers can purchase “PTSD Post-traumatic Stress Disorder: It’s Okay to Ask for Help” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “PTSD Post-traumatic Stress Disorder: It’s Okay to Ask for Help,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
