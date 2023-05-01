FindABook Chatbot Added to SeaWolf Press Website
SeaWolf Press has added a new feature to their website. The FindABook tool on their home page uses chatbot AI technology to assist users in finding books. The viewer can quickly find books by entering simple queries.
Orinda, CA, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SeaWolf Press brings the advances in AI to their website to help readers find the books that they want to read. A chatbot interface has been added to the home page in the form of a FindABook interface that allows users to create a search string describing the book. Behind the scenes, a customized chatbot is constructed that uses this search string to help return a list of up to 5 books that qualify. Any titles that are published by SeaWolf Press are highlighted and all titles have links to Amazon to quickly allow purchases to be made. In addition, the user can then select any book in the list and have the chatbot display a short description of the title.
How do I find books on the SeaWolf Press website?
You can use the catalog of 400 books, sorted by either author or category that contains links to purchase the Kindle, paperback, or hardback edition. Or you can enter your search string in the FindABook control and have its customized chatbot display a list of likely candidates. You can enter any number of requests, such as:
“Show me the top books by Jules Verne”
“What was the book about the dog in the Yukon”
“What book contains Rikki-Tikki-Tavi by kipling”
“What play had the line to be or not to be”
“What book featured Long John Silver”
About SeaWolf Press
SeaWolf Press was established to offer high-quality editions of classic works of famous authors, including Jack London, Mark Twain, Jules Verne, Louisa May Alcott, Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, and Robert Louis Stevenson. These editions include the formatting and illustrations from the first editions, as well as the original cover art. The goal is to make the reader feel like they are reading the book when it was written. Visit www.SeaWolfPress.com for more information and a complete catalog of their books.
Contact
SeaWolf Press is an imprint of MiraVista Press.
Robert Etheredge
925-255-3728
www.miravista.com
SeaWolf Press is an imprint of MiraVista Press.
