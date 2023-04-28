Tips for Repairing or Replacing Water Heaters from Curoso Plumbing
Santa Rosa, CA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As the temperatures start to drop, our homes become colder and we all want the comfort of a hot shower. To ensure that hot water remains available in our homes, it is essential to properly maintain and repair water heaters. Curoso Plumbing provides a few tips for those looking to repair or replace their water heater.
- Check the temperature - If your water heater is not producing hot enough water, you should check the thermostat setting on the unit itself. If it's already set at its highest level, then you might need a new one.
- Look for leaks - Leaks can be a sign of corrosion in your tank. Corrosion can cause cracks and reduce efficiency, resulting in higher energy costs over time. Visually inspect your tank for signs of rust or discoloration and listen for unusual sounds like sizzling or bubbling coming from inside the tank.
- Check for age - The average lifespan of a water heater is 8-12 years. If your water heater is older than this, it might be time for a new one.
- Test the pressure relief valve - If your water heater is having issues with temperature, you can test its pressure relief valve. This should be done annually to ensure it's functioning properly. If it isn't releasing any water or has a weak release of water, then you may need to replace it.
- Request professional help - If you're unsure of what steps to take or don't feel comfortable diagnosing and repairing your water heater yourself, it's best to reach out to a professional.
About Curoso Plumbing
Curoso Plumbing can help you determine if it needs a repair or replacement and provide comprehensive services for both. They are experienced in
tankless water heater installations Santa Rosa, CA and several other plumbing services. Contact their team for more information.
