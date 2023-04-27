Concord Servicing Announces New Partnership with ORKA Finance
Concord Servicing will become a loan sub-servicer for ORKA Finance, a lender that creates loan products for solar contractors and their small business customers to finance solar projects. As a loan sub-servicer for ORKA, Concord will provide solutions including billing and payment processing, re-amortizations and reporting, as well as overseeing delinquent accounts.
Scottsdale, AZ, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Concord is a well-established and highly reputable loan servicer that has the capability and flexibility to support our short and long-term needs – as well as the needs of our borrowers and investors,” said Connie Chern, CFO and Co-Founder at ORKA Finance. “By partnering with Concord, we can integrate a best-in-class servicing experience for our borrowers while we focus on a better, simpler credit underwriting and funding process for contractors and their customers.”
ORKA’s goal is to eliminate traditional commercial lending frustrations by using technology to improve the lending experience. This enables faster credit decisions with better terms and lower rates, while also maximizing approvals and savings. The company’s vision aligns well with Concord’s core strengths as an innovative fintech company powered by an advanced technology platform of its own.
“ORKA is helping to solve many problems that have historically slowed the adoption of commercial solar,” said Shaun O’Neill, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Concord. “And as a top loan servicer for the solar market, we understand the industry’s unique challenges and complexities. Concord is excited to partner with ORKA to help the company deliver on its mission to increase the financial accessibility of commercial solar energy through technology.”
The ORKA team was also impressed with Concord’s experience in working with rapidly-growing, early-stage companies looking to disrupt the traditional status quo in their industry.
“Concord has consistently demonstrated that they’re willing to go above and beyond with flexibility and creativity to support a new type of lender,” said Chern. “Our partnership with a forward-thinking servicer like Concord helps give our investors confidence their investments are in good hands.”
About Concord Servicing
Concord is a full-scope loan servicer delivering compliant, flexible, and scalable portfolio servicing solutions to meet the demands of loan originators and capital providers – and their customers – in multiple asset classes. For over three decades, Concord has delivered award-winning financial technology and support for unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility. Concord serves clients globally and operates facilities in the United States and Mexico.
Website: http://www.concordservicing.com
About ORKA Finance
ORKA Finance, founded in 2020, is a premier provider of commercial solar loans for small businesses and nonprofits. ORKA partners with reputable contractors and developers, providing them with an easy-to-use technology platform that facilitates rapid credit decisions and loan funding for their customers. Built by a team with more than $10 billion in cumulative fundings and deep solar experience, ORKA has reimagined the commercial financing experience, creating an intuitive process that enables solar contractors to grow their businesses, while empowering small business and nonprofit customers to transition to clean energy and achieve cost savings.
Website: https://www.orkafinance.com
Contact
Concord ServicingContact
Tom Myers
608-214-7653
concordservicing.com
