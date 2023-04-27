Concord Servicing Announces New Partnership with ORKA Finance

Concord Servicing will become a loan sub-servicer for ORKA Finance, a lender that creates loan products for solar contractors and their small business customers to finance solar projects. As a loan sub-servicer for ORKA, Concord will provide solutions including billing and payment processing, re-amortizations and reporting, as well as overseeing delinquent accounts.