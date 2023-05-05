Local Artist Geoffrey C. Smith Has Raised $15,000 for a Charity That Supports Veterans by Selling a Patriotic American Flag Painting
Stuart, FL, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Local Artist Geoffrey C. Smith has raised $15,000 for a charity that supports veterans by selling a patriotic American flag painting.
Two paintings, which is a stunning representation of the American flag, was sold for $15,000, with all the proceeds going to Leaving a Legacy, an organization that provides support to veterans who have served our country.
“I am extremely proud to be able to support our veterans in this way,” said Geoffrey C. Smith. “As an artist, it’s my privilege to use my work to give back to our community, and supporting our veterans is a cause that is very close to my heart.”
The painting quickly gained attention for its striking beauty, and art collectors from all over the country took notice of the piece. However, Geoffrey C. Smith was determined to use the painting to support a cause that was important to them.
“I wanted to create something that represented the strength and unity of our country, and I couldn’t think of a better way to honor our veterans than by supporting Leaving a Legacy,” said Geoffrey C. Smith. “I’m humbled by the outpouring of support from the community, and I’m grateful that my painting can make a difference in the lives of those who have served our country.”
Leaving a Legacy expressed their appreciation for Geoffrey C. Smith generosity, stating that the funds raised will make a significant impact on the lives of veterans in need.
“We’re incredibly grateful to Geoffrey C. Smith for their support,” said Dee Decker. “The funds raised from the sale of this painting will go a long way in helping us provide vital resources and services to veterans who have sacrifice so much for our country.”
Geoffrey C. Smith hopes that their success will inspire others to use their talents and creativity to support important causes in their communities.
“I believe that as artists, we have a unique opportunity to use our work to make a positive impact on the world,” said Geoffrey C. Smith. “I encourage everyone to consider how they can use their talents to support the causes they care about most.”
Local artist, Geoffrey C. Smith, has dedicated the past 25+ years to collaborating with both local and national charities, championing a range of causes. Smith’s impressive portfolio includes a variety of artistic pieces; however, he is most notably recognized for his iconic Stuart Sailfish, recently published in USA Today, as well as the revered “Lotus, Rise Above” that has found a permanent home in the Vatican.
Geoffrey C. Smith Galleries runs a non-profit called the Art of Nature, Art is a bridge between nature and conservation, each inspires the other. Our mission is to promote an emotional connection and understanding of nature and the environment using the art and voice of Geoffrey C. Smith, we can make a difference in the world.
To learn more about Geoffrey C. Smith and his work, please visit Geoffreysmith.com. To learn more about Leaving a Legacy and their mission, please visit leavinglegaciesfoundation.org.
Contact:
Geoffrey C. Smith
772-283-8336
Geoffrey C. Smith Galleries
