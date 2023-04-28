Good-Vibes.TV Season 3 Premieres May 1st: New Age Streaming TV Talk Show Explores Somatic Activated Healing
Good-Vibes.TV, kicks off its 3rd Season of shows on May 1st and will feature Michelle Joy, a Somatic Activated Healer & Life Coach.
Odessa, FL, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Streaming TV talk show, Good-Vibes.TV, kicks off its 3rd Season of shows on May 1st and will feature Michelle Joy, a Somatic Activated Healer & Life Coach. Somatic Activated Healing is a technique that uses meditation, breathwork, ecstatic dance and affirmations to release trauma stored in the body. Michelle Joy says “The most beautiful force for healing and transformation is the power of love.” In this episode, Michelle Joy takes the viewer through a guided body scan and some breathwork exercises.
It was about 2 years ago when Executive Producer/Host Lesley Klein was inspired to create a talk show which explored all the ways a person can raise their vibration (frequency) and thrive. In her 35-minute programs, she has interviewed experts in the fields of Jin Shin Jyutsu (aka JSJ), Ikebana, Quantum Emotional Healing, Nature & Sustainability, Emotional Liberation, Hypnotherapy, Confident Manifesting and more.
Viewers can watch this episode at https://tinyurl.com/GVTVMichelleJoy. Watch all episodes of Good-Vibes.TV by going to www.Good-Vibes.TV or www.youtube.com/@raiseyourvibeandthrive.
Klein has been an entrepreneur for over 28 years and is a contributing author in three International Best Selling books: 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success (2020), 1 Habit for Thriving in a Post-Covid World (2021) and Wellness For Winners (2022). She was recognized as a 2022 Woman of Worth winner and was the founder/operator of an award-winning metaphysical bookstore, called Oak Trail Books, in Florida for 16 years. For 9 years she owned/operated a new age cafe, called The Witch’s Brew, also in Florida. Married to Rick Klein, she lives part-time in Florida and North Carolina. Her mission is to raise the vibration of the planet, one person at a time.
