Author Leia Stewart’s New Book, "My Life in a Nutshell," is About the Honest Moments and Conversations Between the Author and God, Sharing the Author’s Faith Journey
Recent release “My Life in a Nutshell,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Leia Stewart, is a raw and emotional memoir that shares how the author’s relationship with God deepened through her difficult experiences in life.
Coushatta, LA, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leia Stewart has completed her new book “My Life in a Nutshell”: a stirring memoir that invites readers to follow along on the author’s journey of strengthening her faith.
Author Leia Stewart is thirty-nine years old and the mother of two beautiful girls, Kennedy and Amelyon. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, then moved—three months after she had her first child—to Louisiana in March 2012. Leia is a traveling certified nursing assistant. She also belongs to Revolve Nation under Pastor Jeniqua Sestrunk.
Leia writes, “I sit here when I get a chance to myself and just let my mind wander. Sometimes my mind goes to places I buried. By me doing that, my emotions and anger started to take over, and I ended up in a bad mood or angry for no reason. I blamed everybody for my problems. I was told to never let anyone run over me, and I made sure of it. I didn’t learn to control it till I developed seizures. I knew it was time I got control and help. Your mind is a very important part of your body. It is the controlling center of the body.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Leia Stewart’s original work reminds readers that they are not alone as they seek to know God.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “My Life in a Nutshell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
