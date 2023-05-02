Author Adeniyi Ayeni’s New Book, "My Notes in Troas," is a Collection of Sermons That Are Special Messages the Holy Spirit Inspired the Author to Deliver
Recent release “My Notes in Troas,” from Covenant Books author Adeniyi Ayeni, is a series of special messages inspired by the Holy Spirit to deliver and document as a guiding reference to others in God’s service.
Glen Burnie, MD, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Adeniyi Ayeni, pastor of Jerusalem Church of the Lord International in Maryland, has completed his new book, “My Notes in Troas”: a guidepost for ministers that includes a collection of sermons. Ayeni is a vibrant and spirit-filled personality whom God has sent with the message of hope to liberate humankind from all forms of hopelessness.
“The sermon topics in the book are special messages the Holy Spirit inspired the author to deliver and document as a guiding reference by other co-labors in the vineyard of God,” Ayeni said. “The subject is, however, so vitally important that I feel sure the reader will benefit immensely. The truth is always good even when the vehicle in which it rides is homely and plain.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ayeni’s new book is meant to inspire hope and truth with sermons on topics from fear, blessings, and freedom in Christ.
“This book is made available to the Christian public with the prayer that it may help to lead many thirsty believers to the fountain of living water. (2 Timothy 4:13),” Ayeni writes.
Readers can purchase “My Notes in Troas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
