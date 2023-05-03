Author Glenn R. Thompson’s New Book, "Have Faith in God but Believe in the Devil," Explores How One Can Spot & Defeat the People That the Devil Has Placed in Their Path
Recent release “Have Faith in God but Believe in the Devil,” from Covenant Books author Glenn R. Thompson, releases a compelling group of short stories from real-life experiences from the author’s past. Through his writings, Thompson aims to encourage readers to develop a strong sense of discernment and choose wisely when faced with choices in life.
Colts Neck, NJ, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Glenn R. Thompson has completed his new book, “Have Faith in God but Believe in the Devil.” Thompson is a man with a strong sense of faith that has had many collisions with the devil. His goal in life is to share his experiences and help people avoid the traps that the Devil has set before them. He hopes to meet people in Heaven that have strengthened their faith with his book and chosen Heaven over Hell.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Glenn R. Thompson’s new book recounts personal experiences that have shaped the author’s faith, offering real-life examples of God and Satan, both winning battles throughout his life. Honest and deeply personal, this poignant series of tales will offer an intimate look at the author’s relationships with both God and Satan. Thompson encourages readers to use the lessons he has learned to help them with the important choices that need to be made. At the end of the day, Glenn Thompson wants Everybody on the narrow road to Heaven.
Glenn’s previous work includes the book, “The Tradition of Cheating in the Sport of Kings.” Glenn’s book and his expertise with Thoroughbred racehorses earned him an invitation to speak before Congress, which can be seen here https://youtu.be/JEuddY4P59E
Readers can purchase “Have Faith in God but Believe in the Devil” at the website bringthefaith.net or online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble or Apple iTunes store.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
