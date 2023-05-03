Author Glenn R. Thompson’s New Book, "Have Faith in God but Believe in the Devil," Explores How One Can Spot & Defeat the People That the Devil Has Placed in Their Path

Recent release “Have Faith in God but Believe in the Devil,” from Covenant Books author Glenn R. Thompson, releases a compelling group of short stories from real-life experiences from the author’s past. Through his writings, Thompson aims to encourage readers to develop a strong sense of discernment and choose wisely when faced with choices in life.