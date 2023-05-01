Author j. j. driscoll’s New Book, “questions: An Examination of Life,” is an Insightful Read, Encouraging Readers to be Present and Aware of Every Moment in One's Life
Recent release “questions: An Examination of Life,” from Page Publishing author j. j. driscoll, is an eye-opening collection of observations and ruminations designed to encourage readers to stop rushing one's way through life and actually take notice of every single moment they experience by thinking daily about their lives, rather than constantly anticipating the future.
Bonner, MT, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- j. j. driscoll, who currently lives surrounded by silence and vast views in a cabin in western Montana, has completed his new book, “questions: An Examination of Life”: a powerful and reflective series of musings that encourages readers of all backgrounds to appreciate every moment of their lives, rather than rush through one’s existence.
“We rush through our lives in a dervish of daily routine without even noticing our breathing. Just expecting it to remain. I want to change that. I want everyone to notate every moment of their life. Never miss a minute of time that you have been allowed on this planet. Live in the ‘now.’ Regrets are a waste of time. Portending the future a waste of imagination. Focus on the immediate. Take nothing for granted but enjoy what the day gives us,” writes the author.
Published by Page Publishing, j. j. driscoll’s enlightening tale will take readers on a profound journey to help them gain better appreciation for the gift of life, and each and every moment that comes one’s way. Thought-provoking and poignant, driscoll bears his very soul in this compelling and deeply emotional page-turner.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “questions: An Examination of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
