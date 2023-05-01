Author j. j. driscoll’s New Book, “questions: An Examination of Life,” is an Insightful Read, Encouraging Readers to be Present and Aware of Every Moment in One's Life

Recent release “questions: An Examination of Life,” from Page Publishing author j. j. driscoll, is an eye-opening collection of observations and ruminations designed to encourage readers to stop rushing one's way through life and actually take notice of every single moment they experience by thinking daily about their lives, rather than constantly anticipating the future.