Author Sylvia Stone Trefry’s New Book, "The Headless Chancellor," is a Fascinating Mystery That Brings to Life Legends of the Past from the North Shore Area of Boston

Recent release “The Headless Chancellor,” from Page Publishing author Sylvia Stone Trefry, centers around Abigail Foster, an administrative assistant for the chancellor of Merry Mount College, who finds her boss beheaded one fateful morning. The course of her life forever changed, Abigail does her best to solve the horrific murder and find out if the killer is human or otherworldly.