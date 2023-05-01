Author Sylvia Stone Trefry’s New Book, "The Headless Chancellor," is a Fascinating Mystery That Brings to Life Legends of the Past from the North Shore Area of Boston
Recent release “The Headless Chancellor,” from Page Publishing author Sylvia Stone Trefry, centers around Abigail Foster, an administrative assistant for the chancellor of Merry Mount College, who finds her boss beheaded one fateful morning. The course of her life forever changed, Abigail does her best to solve the horrific murder and find out if the killer is human or otherworldly.
Beverly, MA, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sylvia Stone Trefry, a former trade show specialist at a high-tech company who married the love of her life with whom she had four children, and currently follows the faith of her fathers as a descendant of eight passengers aboard the Mayflower, has completed her new book, “The Headless Chancellor”: a captivating tale that follows a young administrative assistant who works to solve the mystery surrounding her boss’ gruesome murder.
“This is a modern fairy tale taking place in a historical setting before the widespread use of cell phones,” writes Trefry. “The North Shore of Boston, Massachusetts, is an area unique in all the country, where countless changes have taken place over the centuries and where great philosophical, social, and economic contrasts exist side by side.
“Long ago, naive Yankees sold their pristine farms and woodlands to captains of industry and politically well-connected families who, from approximately 1844 to 1929, built magnificent mansions next to the modest, seventeenth-century saltboxes and cottages of farmers and fishermen.
“Here also, the past is deeply woven into the present. Ancient superstitions still hold sway in many descendants of the early settlers. ‘Old Yankees’ are half-modern sophisticates and half-believers in the old ways, ways which break through to layers of other dimensions, to the unseen realities of the spirit world, be it for good or evil. Some swear that spirits still haunt the neighborhood’s ancient forest called the Witch Woods for the poor souls who took refuge there during the Salem witch trials of 1692. Still believing in signs and omens, some parents warn their children that upon venturing into these woods, they must turn their jackets inside out for fear of fairies, gnomes, and elves.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sylvia Stone Trefry’s spellbinding tale will take readers on an exhilarating ride as they follow Abigail Foster as she does her best to uncover the truth surrounding not only her boss’s death, but the mysteries surrounding the community of Boston’s North Shore and their superstitious ways. Expertly paced and full of suspense, readers will discover a thrilling story that is sure to keep them on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page. Will Abigail discover who is behind such a heinous act, or meet a similar end?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Headless Chancellor" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
