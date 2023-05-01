Author Michael Matre’s New Book, "Lighthouse," Offers Adventure, Action, and Intrigue Salted with a Dash of Horror Inspired by the Author’s Love of Genre Storytelling
Recent release “Lighthouse,” from Page Publishing author Michael Matre, is an intriguing and spooky tale with a shocking ending that will leave readers guessing until the very end.
Fairfield, OH, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Matre, who holds a BS degree in journalism with a minor in English from Bowling Green State University and associate degrees in business (retail marketing) and broadcasting from Southern Ohio College, has completed his new book, “Lighthouse”: a one-of-a-kind novel ideal to read on a late night or at the beach.
Author Michael Matre is an Air Force veteran, serving as a military journalist from 1968 to 1972, and has written hundreds of newspaper and magazine articles and a dozen plays, two of which have received full-stage productions. Six have been presented as Readers Theatre. “Lighthouse” is his third book with Page Publishing. Previous titles are “Why I Never Had Kids” (2020) and “A Spider in the Tub” (2021). He lives in Fairfield, Ohio, in a historic Cape Cod home with Fran, his college sweetheart and wife of forty-eight years.
Matre writes, “Autumn had finally arrived in Newbury Port. The leaves on the trees that lined the coast were changing from summer green into sharp reds, bright yellows, and vivid oranges ruffled by gentle, chilly breezes. The beaches were quiet now. The only human life that remained were the surf fishermen and the occasional treasure hunter scanning the sand with a metal detector in search of lost coins. It was also football season. A fan of the NFL, Emerson liked to bet on the Sunday games. He would sometimes place a wager on the Monday and Thursday night contests, but Sundays were his usual play. He had placed a large wager on a team that lost and had not paid up within Yeager’s twenty-four-hour time limit. Wolf made no exceptions, never granting any payment extensions.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Matre’s unique tale makes readers wonder if something like this story could really take place.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase “Lighthouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
