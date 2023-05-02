Nina Purtee’s New Book, "Beyond the Sea," Follows Annie’s Riveting Journey Through Travel, Cultural Awakening, and Romance to Seek Balance and Learn to Conquer Her Fear

Recent release “Beyond the Sea: Annie's Journey into the Extraordinary,” from Page Publishing author Nina Purtee, is a captivating page-turner that centers around Annie Harrison, who is offered the opportunity to board her grandfather’s lavish sailing vessel, the Porto Banus. The journey she embarks upon is filled with faraway lands, friends she meets, intrigue and romance, which allows her to grow and forever change her future in this enticing coming-of-age tale.