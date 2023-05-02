Nina Purtee’s New Book, "Beyond the Sea," Follows Annie’s Riveting Journey Through Travel, Cultural Awakening, and Romance to Seek Balance and Learn to Conquer Her Fear
Recent release “Beyond the Sea: Annie's Journey into the Extraordinary,” from Page Publishing author Nina Purtee, is a captivating page-turner that centers around Annie Harrison, who is offered the opportunity to board her grandfather’s lavish sailing vessel, the Porto Banus. The journey she embarks upon is filled with faraway lands, friends she meets, intrigue and romance, which allows her to grow and forever change her future in this enticing coming-of-age tale.
New York, NY, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nina Purtee, a worldwide traveler, philosopher, and author who currently resides in Florida when not off traveling the globe, has completed her new book, “Beyond the Sea: Annie's Journey into the Extraordinary,”: a gripping and fascinating adventure that follows a young woman who takes a chance on an international trip that forever changes her life, introducing her to beautiful locations and international cultures filled with history and tradition.
Purtee writes, “Reduced to a state of grief and loss of direction, Annie Harrison is offered an opportunity to board her grandfather’s lavish sailing vessel, the Porto Banus, in Marbella, Spain, and begin a journey to restore her confidence and sense of balance. Along the way, Annie encounters two dashing suitors, a brave and romantic Spanish matador, and a mesmerizing and generous Moroccan businessman. Her gifted ability to mesh architectural style with layers of historical elements is enhanced by the places she visits, and her inner horizons are expanded by the new friends she makes. However, intrigue surfaces with the reappearance of her father, serving in the British secret service, after two years missing, and Annie questions who she can trust to save her father. And to find true happiness, Annie must learn to conquer her fear.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nina Purtee’s enthralling tale will transport readers to the gorgeous locales and settings that Annie finds herself in, all while navigating an intricate love triangle and the recovery of her father. Expertly paced and full of suspense, this character-driven novel will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page right up until the satisfying conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Beyond the Sea: Annie's Journey into the Extraordinary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
