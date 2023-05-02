Author Brook Roy’s New Book, "Henry's Cat," is the Enthralling Tale of a Missing Cat and His Owner Henry's Adventure to Find Where He Could be Hiding in His House

Recent release “Henry's Cat,” from Page Publishing author Brook Roy, is a delightful story that centers around a young boy named Henry, who has just received a brand-new pet: a cat named Pants. When his friend, Virginia, comes over to meet Pants, the two discover he is gone, and together they set off to find out where he possibly could be.