Author Brook Roy’s New Book, "Henry's Cat," is the Enthralling Tale of a Missing Cat and His Owner Henry's Adventure to Find Where He Could be Hiding in His House
Recent release “Henry's Cat,” from Page Publishing author Brook Roy, is a delightful story that centers around a young boy named Henry, who has just received a brand-new pet: a cat named Pants. When his friend, Virginia, comes over to meet Pants, the two discover he is gone, and together they set off to find out where he possibly could be.
Rockwall, TX, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brook Roy has completed her new book, “Henry's Cat”: a charming tale of a young boy who gets a new cat but can’t seem to find him anywhere. With his friend Virginia, Henry sets off to find where Pants the cat has scampered off to hide.
A born-and-bred Texan, author Brook Roy embraces the “everything is bigger in Texas” mentality with her faith, family, and hair. Brook is a wife to a member of the Army National Guard and a mom to three children. She works as an office manager for an architecture firm and paints during what she calls spare time. She values faith and strives to make sure her children grow up knowing the love the Father has for them.
“Henry got a new cat, and Virginia can’t wait to hug him,” writes Brook. “But he’s nowhere to be found. Where could Pants the cat have gone? Is he in the kitchen? Is he hiding under Henry’s bed? Did he go outside? Will Virginia ever get to hug Henry’s cat? Join Henry and Virginia as they embark on a search through the house to find Pants the cat.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brook Roy’s adorable tale will take readers of all ages on a fun-filled adventure as Henry and Virginia search all over their house to find little Pants, wherever he may be. With vibrant artwork to help bring Brook’s story to life, “Henry’s Cat” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, inviting them to relive this instant classic over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Henry's Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
