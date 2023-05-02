Author E.M. Chambers’s New Book, “A Conneaut Christmas,” Invites Readers to Follow Along as Nick and the Townsfolk Meet Conneaut Lake’s New Mysterious Citizen

Recent release “A Conneaut Christmas,” from Page Publishing author E.M. Chambers, is a festive children’s story that takes place as the Christmas season is in full swing while young Nick Claus settles in as the new holiday help at the Conneaut Lake Post Office.