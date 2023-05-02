Author E.M. Chambers’s New Book, “A Conneaut Christmas,” Invites Readers to Follow Along as Nick and the Townsfolk Meet Conneaut Lake’s New Mysterious Citizen
Recent release “A Conneaut Christmas,” from Page Publishing author E.M. Chambers, is a festive children’s story that takes place as the Christmas season is in full swing while young Nick Claus settles in as the new holiday help at the Conneaut Lake Post Office.
Pittsburgh, PA, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- E.M. Chambers, an accomplished internal medicine physician who currently practices on the North Side of Pittsburgh, has completed her new book, “A Conneaut Christmas”: a charming and festive holiday tale.
Author E.M. Chambers started her work in the literary world as a children’s book illustrator just out of high school illustrating three children’s books and one book cover. In addition to her medical and literary work, she is also a wife to her loving husband, Brent, and the proud mom to her twin sons, Jackson and Maximus, and daughter, Sydney Rae. She describes herself as a creative soul loving painting, crafting, cooking, and spending time with her family.
E.M. Chambers writes, “Many years ago, as the winter season approached, the hunt for my first job was about to broach. Holiday Postal Workers Needed, the sign read, and onward I went fast in my stead. After a brief but tense interview with Postman Hunklefelp, I was Conneaut Lake Post’s new holiday help.”
Published by Page Publishing, E.M. Chambers’s holly-jolly tale invites young readers and listeners to watch as Nick discovers the truth behind this magical character and finds that the heart of Christmas lives oh so close in the sleepy town of Conneaut Lake.
