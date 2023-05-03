Simon Peter Broughton's New Book, "It's Prickly Under There," Follows Chief Inspector Daisy Magee, When News Comes in That There Has Been a Body Found in the Blue Tunnel
Recent Release “It's Prickly Under There," from Page Publishing author Simon Peter Broughton, is the title of the second book in the murder mystery series. It’s set in Victorian England, and starts up a month after the investigation at Brookland Manor, where the first book ended.
Belvidere, IL, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Simon Peter Broughton, who is originally from England, and has lived in the United States since the 1980’s, has completed his new book, “It's Prickly Under There": a riveting mystery where the reader finds Chief Inspector Daisy Magee back at work.
Broughton writes, “There is nothing normal about today. All one has to do is ask Daisy Magee; she’ll tell you that in a heartbeat. Everything is normal, for all things must function as planned. Truth be told, Daisy Magee is a survivor in this thing called life. It’s been one month since Brookland Manor.”
Published by Page Publishing, Simon Peter Broughton’s intriguing work describes how a new mind game is now placed before Daisy. This time she has to deal with fairies and pixie clubs, David’s star, pine needles, hedgehogs, a straw hat along with the magical world of make-believe and ricin.
A long-lost family relative comes back into Daisy’s life, and they will help her solve the case along with a new police profiler. Once again, some characters have surprising names to remember. It is also a story that teaches moral and spiritual life lessons.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking book can purchase “It's Prickly Under There" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
