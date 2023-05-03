Author Robert S. Maiden’s New Book, "All for Them," is a Rivetingly Eerie Tale of Destiny and Horror as a Young Girl is Befriended by the Grim Reaper Himself

Recent release “All for Them,” from Page Publishing author Robert S. Maiden, is a spellbinding novel introducing Cassandra, who is visited as an infant by Death, who treats her as a special friend and a conduit to the souls, innocent and otherwise, he is determined to take. As Cassandra grows up, “Joe” influences her in dark and increasingly problematic ways, leading to a desperate, last-ditch effort to extricate herself from his grasp.