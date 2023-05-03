Author Robert S. Maiden’s New Book, "All for Them," is a Rivetingly Eerie Tale of Destiny and Horror as a Young Girl is Befriended by the Grim Reaper Himself
Recent release “All for Them,” from Page Publishing author Robert S. Maiden, is a spellbinding novel introducing Cassandra, who is visited as an infant by Death, who treats her as a special friend and a conduit to the souls, innocent and otherwise, he is determined to take. As Cassandra grows up, “Joe” influences her in dark and increasingly problematic ways, leading to a desperate, last-ditch effort to extricate herself from his grasp.
Houston, TX, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert S. Maiden, a construction safety manager, avid storyteller, and father of six who enjoys watching sports, throwing parties, and spending time with his family, has completed his new book, “All for Them”: a gripping and potent work of fiction that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
After Charlie did it all for her, Joe has moved on to influence Cassandra. At a very young age, she has no idea that the once imaginary friend from her childhood turns out to be neither angel nor demon but Death, the Grim Reaper himself.
“Who are you talking to, my dear?”
Cassandra looked over toward Mrs. Morrison. “My friend Joe.”
Mrs. Morrison looked all around. “But there is no one here.”
Cassandra smiled. “He is right in front of you.”
“I’m sorry, my dear, but I don’t see anyone.”
Cassandra looked at the empty space. “Okay I’ll tell her.” Cassandra looked toward Mrs. Morrison. “He said that he would see you later on tonight.”
Mrs. Morrison’s smile went away as a frightened look came across her face.
In this dark twisted tale, Cassandra is caught up in a deal to appease Joe’s morbid desires. Follow along as an unsuspecting Cassandra does it “All for Them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert S. Maiden's engrossing book is a superb choice for avid fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "All for Them" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
