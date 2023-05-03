Author Dr. Brynda E. Parker’s New Book, “Black Like the Rainbow,” is a Profound Tale to Help People Understand and Appreciate Blackness in All Its Forms in the World

Recent release “Black Like the Rainbow,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Brynda E. Parker, is a poignant story that takes a look at the world of black, from a black sun to black raindrops and everything in between. Through her writings, Dr. Parker hopes to invite readers of all backgrounds to realize the beauty found within blackness, and to accept and appreciate blackness in all its forms.