Author Dr. Brynda E. Parker’s New Book, “Black Like the Rainbow,” is a Profound Tale to Help People Understand and Appreciate Blackness in All Its Forms in the World
Recent release “Black Like the Rainbow,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Brynda E. Parker, is a poignant story that takes a look at the world of black, from a black sun to black raindrops and everything in between. Through her writings, Dr. Parker hopes to invite readers of all backgrounds to realize the beauty found within blackness, and to accept and appreciate blackness in all its forms.
Virginia Beach, VA, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Brynda E. Parker has completed her new book, “Black Like the Rainbow”: a stirring tale that reveals the beauty in blackness that others might not see, encouraging readers of all ages and backgrounds to appreciate blackness in all its forms in the world.
Author Dr. Brynda E. Parker is an award-winning educator, musician, poet, and inspirational speaker. She is also the author of the popular end-time book, “There Ain’t No Pews in Hell.” Dr. Brynda E. Parker resides in Virginia Beach, Virginia, along with her husband, Alex Parker.
“This book, ‘Black Like the Rainbow,’ has been written to encourage children, youth, and adults of every race, creed, ethnicity, class and religion to seek to understand God’s divinely creative concept of blackness,” writes Dr. Parker. “Blackness is to be welcomed, appreciated, and respected, especially as it relates to understanding the black peoples of the world. Like the rainbow of biblical scriptures, there is not one color therein that supersedes all the other colors in any way.
“Each person is a promise—a golden pot filled with distinct measures of masterful potential.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Brynda E. Parker’s impactful tale, with stunning illustrations by Valeria Leonova, will take readers on a powerful journey to discover the wonder, peace, and majesty found within blackness, and the importance of accepting blackness in all areas and aspects of the world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Black Like the Rainbow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
