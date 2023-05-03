Author Agnes R. Moushon MA’s New Book, "Mysteries and Symbols of Revelations," is Designed to Help Demystify the Symbols and Messages of the Final Book of the Bible
Recent release “Mysteries and Symbols of Revelations: 7-7'S Revealed,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Agnes R. Moushon MA, takes readers on a riveting and faith-based journey through the author's personal research as she goes from the historic to the symbolic meaning of the seven Sevens of Revelation.
New York, NY, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Agnes R. Moushon MA has completed her new book, “Mysteries and Symbols of Revelations: 7-7'S Revealed”: an insightful look at the Book of Revelation through the notes and research of the author over the course of her own Biblical studies.
A student of the Bible, Author Agnes R. Moushon MA has spent a lifetime studying the thrilling Book of Revelation. Agnes holds a master’s degree in criminal justice and served as a probation officer for thirty years. She has faithfully served her church for seventy-six years in multiple positions and is the director of the TV program, Orion Connection.
“Are you wondering, like many others, how this world will end?” writes Moushon. “The mysteries in the Bible Book of Revelation are God's way of revealing what will take place as our world waxes old like a garment and tears apart. These mysteries are uncovered by God Himself. He has painted a picture in symbols so we can understand and live through the end of time in faith and trust that God will take care of His people.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Agnes R. Moushon MA’s enlightening tale compiles the author’s notes to form a comprehensive study guide to understanding the Book of Revelation for other, fellow Bible students. Thought-provoking and compelling, “Mysteries and Symbols of Revelations: 7-7'S Revealed” applies symbolic meaning and unique interpretations to help guide readers through the profound messages that the Book of Revelations holds.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Mysteries and Symbols of Revelations: 7-7'S Revealed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
A student of the Bible, Author Agnes R. Moushon MA has spent a lifetime studying the thrilling Book of Revelation. Agnes holds a master’s degree in criminal justice and served as a probation officer for thirty years. She has faithfully served her church for seventy-six years in multiple positions and is the director of the TV program, Orion Connection.
“Are you wondering, like many others, how this world will end?” writes Moushon. “The mysteries in the Bible Book of Revelation are God's way of revealing what will take place as our world waxes old like a garment and tears apart. These mysteries are uncovered by God Himself. He has painted a picture in symbols so we can understand and live through the end of time in faith and trust that God will take care of His people.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Agnes R. Moushon MA’s enlightening tale compiles the author’s notes to form a comprehensive study guide to understanding the Book of Revelation for other, fellow Bible students. Thought-provoking and compelling, “Mysteries and Symbols of Revelations: 7-7'S Revealed” applies symbolic meaning and unique interpretations to help guide readers through the profound messages that the Book of Revelations holds.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Mysteries and Symbols of Revelations: 7-7'S Revealed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories