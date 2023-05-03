Author Agnes R. Moushon MA’s New Book, "Mysteries and Symbols of Revelations," is Designed to Help Demystify the Symbols and Messages of the Final Book of the Bible

Recent release “Mysteries and Symbols of Revelations: 7-7'S Revealed,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Agnes R. Moushon MA, takes readers on a riveting and faith-based journey through the author's personal research as she goes from the historic to the symbolic meaning of the seven Sevens of Revelation.