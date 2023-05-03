Author Valorie Nason’s New Book, "Tilly the Barn Cat Takes a Trip to Town," is About a Young Girl Who Brings Home a Barn Cat Hoping Her Grandmother Will Keep It as a Pet

Recent release “Tilly the Barn Cat Takes a Trip to Town,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Valorie Nason, is a heartwarming children’s story about a young girl who finds a cat in need of a home.