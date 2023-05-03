Author Valorie Nason’s New Book, "Tilly the Barn Cat Takes a Trip to Town," is About a Young Girl Who Brings Home a Barn Cat Hoping Her Grandmother Will Keep It as a Pet
Recent release “Tilly the Barn Cat Takes a Trip to Town,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Valorie Nason, is a heartwarming children’s story about a young girl who finds a cat in need of a home.
Patten, ME, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Valorie Nason, who lives in northern Maine near the foothills of Mount Katahdin and Baxter State Park, has completed her new book, “Tilly the Barn Cat Takes a Trip to Town”: a charming children’s story about a young girl who finds a cat and takes it into all the local businesses to meet the people she knows. Her mom and dad find an issue with the cat’s eye, and fearing the grandmother cannot afford a visit to the vet, they persuade her that it is in everyone’s best interest to return Tilly to the barn to be with the family she left behind.
Author Valorie Nason has been a waitress at a local diner for twenty years. One of her favorite pastimes is writing short stories. “Tilly the Barn Cat Takes a Trip to Town” is her first children’s book. Valorie also loves spending time with her family and friends, four-wheeling, hiking, and enjoying the great outdoors.
Nason writes, “Oh, the sights! Tilly was finally brave enough to hold her head up. She saw trees, fields, houses, cars, and cows. Tilly thought that maybe she was going to a new barn, but when Emily stopped the car and took Tilly in her arms, it was to be introduced to a man. Tilly’s nose went right to work. She could smell his kindness; he was a good man. He patted Tilly ever so gently with his big hands. He was shaking his head no at the young girl.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Valorie Nason’s enjoyable tale takes young readers and listeners along for Tilly’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase “Tilly the Barn Cat Takes a Trip to Town” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
