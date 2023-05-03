Kathleen Bentley’s New Book, "The Year Mrs. Claus Was Santa," is a Jolly Children’s Story About Mrs. Claus Taking Over the Reins from Santa When He Gets Sick
Recent release “The Year Mrs. Claus Was Santa,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kathleen Bentley, is a delightful holiday tale that follows Mrs. Claus as she prepares to make the Christmas deliveries on behalf of Santa when he falls ill just before his big night.
La Porte, IN, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Bentley, a beloved grandmother with a newfound passion for writing children’s stories, has completed her new book, “The Year Mrs. Claus Was Santa”: a lighthearted and entertaining children’s book that raises the question: who would fill in for Santa if he couldn’t deliver gifts to all the good little boys and girls?
“The book focuses more on Mrs. Claus rather than on Santa,” says Bentley. “It is about Mrs. Claus being put in a situation where Santa becomes ill, and she is placed out of her comfort zone so that children won’t be disappointed for Christmas.
“I got the idea while watching Christmas cartoons this past year, and I noticed that we really weren’t seeing Mrs. Claus. I’m old-fashioned, and I don’t like computers, so I picked up a pencil and eraser at first when I began writing.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kathleen Bentley’s cheerful tale begins as Santa comes down with a nasty winter cold right before Christmas. Not wanting to let all the children of the world down, he proposes that his loving wife take over his duties. At first, Mrs. Claus has doubts. Could she properly fill Santa’s boots and save Christmas? But Santa reminds Mrs. Claus that she is a strong and intelligent woman, and with a little help from the elves, she takes on the challenge.
There is much to do before Christmas rolls around, and Mrs. Claus quickly takes to preparations. She goes for a test run in the sleigh, checks the naughty and nice list, and makes sure the toys are all wrapped up. Lastly, she dons Santa’s iconic suit, complete with a fake beard. Overcoming her self-doubt, Mrs. Claus takes off into the night, ready to save Christmas and prove that the girls can do it too.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “The Year Mrs. Claus Was Santa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
