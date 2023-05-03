Kathleen Bentley’s New Book, "The Year Mrs. Claus Was Santa," is a Jolly Children’s Story About Mrs. Claus Taking Over the Reins from Santa When He Gets Sick

Recent release “The Year Mrs. Claus Was Santa,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kathleen Bentley, is a delightful holiday tale that follows Mrs. Claus as she prepares to make the Christmas deliveries on behalf of Santa when he falls ill just before his big night.