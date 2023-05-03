Author Sarah Vega’s New Book, "What It Means to Know Him," Follows a Woman Who Realizes That God is Not Testing Her, But Rather Carrying Her Through Her Trials

Recent release “What It Means to Know Him,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sarah Vega, is a faith-based read that reveals one woman’s story of overcoming her spiritual and emotional struggles throughout her life. Despite all she faces, she soon discovers that God is not the source of these trials, but rather the strength that she'll need to survive it all.