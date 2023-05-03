Author Sarah Vega’s New Book, "What It Means to Know Him," Follows a Woman Who Realizes That God is Not Testing Her, But Rather Carrying Her Through Her Trials
Recent release “What It Means to Know Him,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sarah Vega, is a faith-based read that reveals one woman’s story of overcoming her spiritual and emotional struggles throughout her life. Despite all she faces, she soon discovers that God is not the source of these trials, but rather the strength that she'll need to survive it all.
Lubbock, TX, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Vega has completed her new book, “What It Means to Know Him”: a powerful and gripping story of a young wife and mother who endures years of abuse at the hands of her husband and feels as if the Lord has abandoned her and her children.
Vega begins her tale, “In the city of Spring Cove Valley sits the home of David and Zoe Becket. Their place is a beautiful and very spacious five-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath brick home with a three-car garage. To the average eye, they may seem like the ideal family. With a good income, a beautiful young wife, and two beautiful children, some might say they’re one to envy. However, if the walls of their home could speak, it would tell a very different story.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sarah Vega’s enthralling novel is a profoundly emotional tale that follows Zoe as she discovers that the Lord has not left her behind, but rather given her the strength to persevere through all that has transpired in her life. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Vega hopes to connect with readers who may be enduring the same struggles as Zoe faces and find the courage in their own hearts to trust in God that he may deliver them from their suffering as well.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “What It Means to Know Him” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
