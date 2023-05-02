Angela Accomando’s New Book, “Nobody Did It,” Follows Young Jake Who Tells His Mother About Different Pranks Happening at School But Swears "Nobody Did It" When Asked
Ottawa, IL, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Angela Accomando has completed her most recent book, “Nobody Did It:” the charming tale of a young boy named Jake who tells his mother all about the different pranks happening in his classroom but continues to say that “nobody did it” every time his mother asks who was behind each practical joke.
Author Angela Accomando is a freelance writer and former columnist and reporter residing in Illinois. She credits her large family for the humor and realism she instills in her writing.
“We put the FUN in dysfunction,” she says.
Her four (grown) children and three grandchildren keep her energy going and ideas flowing.
As a former Young Author’s Award winner, she continues to promote creative writing and reading from an early age. Besides writing, she enjoys mystery television, home decor and family time.
Accomando shares, “Since the creation of kids and the invention of classrooms, there has always been a class clown. Follow fifth grader Jake as he shares tales of classroom shenanigans—including pranks on the teacher, principal and students—all perpetrated by ‘Nobody.’ Is Jake the class clown, or is he ‘covering’ for a friend?”
Published by Fulton Books, Angela Accomando’s book is an adorable tale that will take young readers on an exciting adventure to figure out who may be behind the ongoing pranks in Jake’s class. With vibrant artwork to help bring “Nobody Did It” to life, readers of all ages will be enchanted by Accomando’s engaging tale and are sure to revisit it over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating story, and the twist nobody saw coming, can purchase “Nobody Did It” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
