Sarah Spontenilli’s New Book, "Legend of Zanar: Chronicles of Jarren," is a Thrilling Tale That Follows the Adventures and Disputes of Mankind, Powerful Gods, and Dragons
New York, NY, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sarah Spontenilli has completed her most recent book, “Legend of Zanar: Chronicles of Jarren”: a captivating fantasy novel set on the fictional planet of Jarren that follows the adventures of gods and heroes in their ongoing quests for power, peace, and prosperity.
Born in Arizona, author Sarah Spontenilli began writing at the age of thirteen when she was home sick from school. Growing up in Arizona was hard for her since she didn’t enjoy the hot weather, leading to her spending many hours inside and becoming obsessed with science-fiction books. She loved reading and soon loved to write. Now with the completion of “Legend of Zanar: Chronicles of Jarren”, a lifelong dream has come true.
“Have you ever wondered what happened after Camelot fell?” writes Spontenilli. “Here lies the answer! Within you’ll find the beginning of your next adventure, gods, goddesses, dragons, wars, and kingdoms; and more lie within these pages.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sarah Spontenilli’s book will take readers on a riveting and unforgettable adventure that is sure to capture their minds and imaginations. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, “Legend of Zanar: Chronicles of Jarren” is a poignant character-driven tale that will keep readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Legend of Zanar: Chronicles of Jarren” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
