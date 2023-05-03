A.R.Cunanan’s New Book, “Flying Solo,” Follows the Author from Being a Shy Girl in the Chicago Suburbs to a Confident Woman Unafraid to Follow Her Own Road in Life
Wayne, IL, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author A.R.Cunanan has completed her most recent book, “Flying Solo: A Single Woman’s Journey and Her 24 Points of Life”: a captivating and stirring memoir that follows the author through her life’s journey as she overcomes various obstacles and carves out her own path, living in accordance with her learned truths.
A Chicago native, author A.R. Cunanan is a working sales professional specializing in life sciences and DNA sequencing. Over the course of traversing forty-four states, Cunanan has learned the value of developing effective job skills, engaging in fun hobbies, and practicing kindness. She currently resides in Wayne, Illinois, where she enjoys historic home remodeling and riding her Harley-Davidson.
“‘Flying Solo’ shares the story of a shy, simple girl from the south-west suburbs of Chicago, the youngest of four but in many ways an only child,” writes A.R.Cunanan. “From weathering a frightening tornado to a life-changing asthma diagnosis, my twenty-four points of life deliver experienced guidance on how to prepare for a life of singlehood. I’ve discovered many pivotal moments when things could have veered in a different direction. Admittedly, great role models, like my parents, older siblings, friends, and workmates, have supported a large part of the journey. But oftentimes, this is not enough. Ultimately, one must rely on themselves to make something of themselves.
“You’ll learn how I was raised in a lower-middle-class small neighborhood where our parents couldn’t afford to subsidize my college education and how I found ways to make it happen. You’ll glean how I took a chance at a new career, expanding technical expertise and polishing professional skills to succeed in a high-pressure corporate environment. As well, you’ll garner how I took up golf and motorcycle riding mostly for fun but also to gain much-needed self-confidence and trust. Further, you’ll pick up how I endured relationship after relationship, peppered with two marriages and as many divorces, as I navigated my way to achieving true love. I sincerely invite you to take this journey and learn that you too can enjoy flying solo!”
Published by Fulton Books, A.R.Cunanan’s book is a heartfelt and deeply emotional page-turner that weaves an intimate self-portrait of the author. Baring her soul on the pages of her book, Cunanan aims to inspire and encourage readers with the hope of connecting with those who may be facing similar challenges in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Flying Solo: A Single Woman’s Journey and Her 24 Points of Life” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
