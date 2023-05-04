Robert Lee Howard’s New Book, "An Uncharted Progression," is a Compelling Memoir Exploring the Author's Life, as Well as His Growing Concerns on Emerging Catastrophes
Houston, TX, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Lee Howard has completed his most recent book, “An Uncharted Progression”: a powerful story of the author’s life and experiences designed to inspire readers to unite against the growing issues of hate, violence, and the ongoing climate crisis that threatens the Earth.
“I gave very little thought to the direction my early life was taking, yet some people considered me to be successful because I avoided the pitfalls of poverty, drugs, crime, and imprisonment,” writes Howard. “However, a one-sided junior high school crush motivated me to study. That determination to study strenuously over a three-and-a-half-year period allowed me to build an educational foundation that enabled me to do well on an I.Q. test. Then an Air Force career field assigning person, mistakenly or otherwise, overlooked the fact that I was Black and recommended that I be trained as an intelligence specialist. The recommendation was rejected in 1948 (but not canceled) since segregation policies kept Blacks from living with and attending classes with other races until late 1949.
“I believed I could be good at something other than manual labor. As a result, I charted workable careers, both in and out of the Air Force, to attain my objectives. I hope that I am still young enough at ninety-two to persuade others that it is much later than any of us think. Whether or not I’m still here, please stay involved and convince those that you meet to do the same. Just as a match can’t be unstricken once it has been ignited, we must unite and ensure that the conditions, so essential to living creatures, recover and continue to thrive on a vibrant planet Earth in the future.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Lee Howard’s book will take readers on a powerful journey to discover the life and times of the author and his observations of the ever-increasing threats that humanity faces. Thought-provoking and poignant, “An Uncharted Progression” will leave readers spellbound, and is sure to remain with them long after its satisfying conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “An Uncharted Progression” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
