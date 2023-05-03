Edna Moore’s New Book “I’M NOT A... BUT I CAN BECOME A…: My Journey from Low Self-Esteem to a Positive Self-Concept” is a Helpful Guide to Building Children’s Confidence
Pleasant Grove, AL, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Edna Moore, a retired teacher and experienced writer, has completed her most recent book, “I’M NOT A... BUT I CAN BECOME A…: My Journey from Low Self-Esteem to a Positive Self-Concept”: an informative and enlightening work about improving children’s self-image through reframing negative talk.
“Words of encouragement help children become the person God created them to be. Changing the words ‘I’m not a …’ to ‘I am a …’ is critical to building a positive self-concept,” says Edna Moore. “Children are less likely to focus on their imperfections, negative thoughts, and shortcomings when they have talents, skills, hobbies, and special interests. Children paint a mental picture of themselves from the words significant others say to them: parents, teachers, ministers.”
Published by Fulton Books, Edna Moore’s book provides a key to increasing kids’ self-esteem. Using examples pulled from her own life, Moore shows readers how to overcome negativity from others and from within. She describes how talents, hobbies, skills, and interests give children purpose and erase the pessimistic self-talk from inside their heads.
Cultivating these passions and using encouraging language is the responsibility of the adult. In the words of Moore, “I feel it is our duty and obligation to help children discover the life God has for them if they share their vision. I want children to understand how much God loves them and realize he is standing by to lead them to their destiny.”
Edna Moore’s book, “I’M NOT A... BUT I CAN BECOME A…,” provides readers with the tools to uplift young people.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I’M NOT A... BUT I CAN BECOME A…: My Journey from Low Self-Esteem to a Positive Self-Concept” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories