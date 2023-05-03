Eileen Teel’s New Book, "Be Kind," is a Delightful Story That Reveals How One Small Act of Kindness Can Have a Huge and Lasting Impact on Someone's Day, or Even Life
Arvada, CO, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Eileen Teel, a grandmother of two lovely children, has completed her most recent book, “Be Kind”: a delightful tale that follows a brother and sister who learn a valuable lesson on the importance of treating others with kindness, and do their best to spread kindness amongst their friends.
Along with her husband, author Eileen Teel loves to have her grandchildren over for short and long visits, but especially loves having them over for sleepovers. Most of the time, the children play well together, and they have picnics and visit the parks. Most of the material found in “Be Kind” is directly inspired by their adventures together.
“As the saying goes, ‘Children will be children,’” writes Teel. “But everyone has a choice. This book will encourage kindness on the part of every interaction we, as adults and children, encounter every day.”
Published by Fulton Books, Eileen Teel’s book is inspired by the author’s goal to provide her readers, young and old, with a series of books designed to help parents and guardians instill within younger readers important life lessons about being kind to others. With charming artwork to help bring Teel’s story to life, “Be Kind” is sure to capture the hearts of readers of all ages and impart its beautiful message of the importance of kindness.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Be Kind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
