Matthieu W Yangambi’s New Book "Breaking the Challenges" is a Powerful Look at the Shortcomings of Current African Leaders and What Can be Done to Correct These Failings
West Warwick, RI, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Matthieu W Yangambi, an associate professor of education at the National Teaching University in Kinshasa, DRC, has completed his most recent book, “Breaking the Challenges: Leaders of Underdeveloped Countries”: a powerful and compelling read that dissects the current issues with modern leadership in African nations, and what must be done in order to change the course of such deficient governance.
Having received his master’s degree in secondary school administration from Providence College and his doctoral degree in educational leadership from Johnson and Wales University, Dr. Matthieu W Yangambi has worked tirelessly for the democratization of his homeland, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He has served as an associate and executive director of the All North America Conference on Zaire, worked as the chairman of the All North America Conference on Congo–DRC, and was a board member of the African Alliance in Rhode Island. He has been a member and secretary of the African Community Leadership Forum in Rhode Island, and also served as the president of the Congolese Community of Rhode Island. Dr. Yangambi received an award for excellence in education for his work and vision in improving students' learning in the Providence School Department from Johnson and Wales University.
“This book is about political leadership in African underdeveloped countries,” writes Dr. Yangambi. “My original intention is to write about the ways African countries are led with politically incompatible and disconnected strategies relative to their cultures. This book aims to help African leaders and those to come to be aware of what they need to consider to change the strategies intended to help develop their countries. It is past overdue to bring those countries toward development and to better the lives of those living in these.”
Dr. Yangambi continues, “In the precolonial African era, vices such as social misbehaviors, embezzlement of the people’s money from state coffers, imposition of negative dictatorships, ignorance of people rampant miseries, etc. were not observable in precolonial African people’s way of life. The remarkable and respected African culture that says ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ is losing its flavor in most African countries, sadly.
“African countries should educate their children from elementary school to higher education with the consciousness of African culture, such as respect for the elders and the society, socialization, mutual assistance, etc. Individualism does not belong to African pre-colonial societies. Curricula should give priority to the knowledge and the culture of traditional African toward its development. Africa must request respect from anyone in the village: the world. Africa can do it, but leaders need to start by adapting the traditional values and cultures to the reality of this cosmopolitan village that is the world.”
Published by Fulton Books, Matthieu W Yangambi’s book is an eye-opening examination of the problems currently plaguing many African leaders, and how these issues can be eradicated by returning to the traditional African model of leadership, adapting it for the modern reality. Thought-provoking and profound, “Breaking the Challenges” calls upon African leaders to remind them of their duties and encourage them to remember their culture and truly strive for the betterment of their own communities.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Breaking the Challenges: Leaders of Underdeveloped Countries” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
