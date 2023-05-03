Carly and Charly’s New Book, "Let's Go Skateboarding," is the Enthralling Story of the Feline Authors as They Set Their Sights on Learning How to Skateboard
New York, NY, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Carly and Charly, who began life as twin shelter cats that were fortunate enough to find their forever home together, have completed their most recent book, “Let's Go Skateboarding”: a captivating tale that follows the authors as they set off to be the first cats to master the sport skateboarding.
“Let's Go Skateboarding” centers around Carly and Charly as they attempt to conquer a new outdoor wilderness on wheels. As new skateboarders, they're careful to take lessons and assemble all the safety gear and items they need before they begin their skating adventure.
They patiently build their skills with balance and confidence before embarking on this epic challenge. Smooth and steady, they learn how to make turns and, most importantly, how to stop.
Then they quickly move on to mastering cool tricks where their feline fun and flair take center stage. They try an ollie, jump on a curb, an edge on a ledge, and other sleek moves.
There's a rivalry as to who can jump the highest and try the toughest trick. Yet it's hard to pick a winner when these cats are both naturals at skateboarding. And they're ready for more.
Published by Fulton Books, Carly and Charlys’ book follows both cats as they channel their unique personalities and abilities into skateboarding and face their new adventure confidently and bravely as capable and talented cats. With vibrant artwork to help bring this latest Carly and Charly tale to life, “Let’s Go Skateboarding” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving them ready for the next installment in Carly and Charly’s thrilling lives.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Let's Go Skateboarding" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
