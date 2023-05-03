Maxine Electra’s New Book, "Found," Centers Around a Group of Individuals, Both Human & Creatures, Who Must Band Together in Order to Weather the Dangers of Their World
New York, NY, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maxine Electra, a lover of animals and nature who enjoys spending time with family and friends, has completed her most recent book, “Found”: a captivating fantasy that centers around a group of mystical people and creatures who must face the dangers of the world together.
Electra begins her epic tale, “Lost and tired, she sat. How she got to where she was, she didn’t know. Finally catching her breath, her fine ears heard heavy, fast running. Right in her direction! Off she went, heading for the trees.
“Running through the forest, dodging trees and leaping over rocks and bushes, she glanced back over her shoulder. A huge, hairy beast with horns! Going faster, she lost sight of the ground and fell.
“Opening her golden eyes, she sat up, carefully. Pushing her tawny hair out of her face, she could see that she was on a narrow ledge. Peeking over, she saw, a long way down, the broken remnants of the horned beast. That beast was deceased! What a relief! But soon she began to worry, how would she get off this ledge? The way down was impossible! So there was only up.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maxine Electra’s book will take readers on an unforgettable journey, brimming with fascinating characters and shocking twists that will keep them on the edge of their seats up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Found” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
