Steven W. Wilson’s New Book, "Teetering on a Tightrope," is a Profound Memoir That Reveals How the Author Managed to Gain Control of His Bipolar Disorder Over the Years
Scottsdale, AZ, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Steven W. Wilson, a loving husband and grandfather who has spent a lot of his time as the facilitator for two mental health support groups in Phoenix, Arizona, has completed his most recent book, “Teetering on a Tightrope: My Bipolar Journey”: an eye-opening account that follows the author through his lifelong battle with bipolar disorder, and how, with proper guidance from mental health professionals, he was able to lead a full and productive life.
“Having experienced a lifetime of mental issues and spent many hours working with those afflicted, I have concluded there are millions of people who suffer with their own demons but never seek or receive quality professional help,” writes Wilson. “They go through each day alone and bewildered by what’s happening to them. Our world is always in turmoil, and when you add the ways in which people can physically, mentally, and sexually harm one another, it is no wonder our cities are overwhelmed with the homeless and mentally ill who have been thrown onto the streets because of an inadequate mental health system.”
Wilson continues, “There are two outcomes I want people to take away from my memoir. First, with hope and empathy from a lot of professional mental health experts and my family and friends, I was able to turn my life around. It was not easy, and it took a lot of years. But now I am content with my life and enjoy every minute of it. That means that if I can conquer bipolar disorder, so can anyone else who is suffering from mental health issues. Believe me. There is good help available, but you must seek it out and stick with it. It will be worth the journey.
“The second outcome I hope for is that the so-called normal people will discover that those with mental issues are not to be shunned and thought of as inferior. Many people are susceptible to bouts of depression, mania, or other issues but won’t admit it. They never get help or take medication because they think it won’t help, or they believe they can handle their problems by themselves. Nothing could be further from the truth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Steven W. Wilson’s book takes readers on an intimate and deeply personal journey through the author’s life, revealing his sometimes out-of-control mind and how bipolar disorder has affected his day-to-day life throughout the years.
Despite having to navigate the ups and downs of the disorder every day, Wilson has managed to find a state of normalcy through proper professional help and aims to inspire others to seek out help as he once did in order to gain the upper hand in their own mental health struggles, and help readers also struggling with bipolar disorder to discover they are not alone in their fights.
