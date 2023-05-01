Teresa Greathouse’s New Book, "Careless or Cautious: Terri Adventures," is a Captivating Tale That Follows One Woman's Bravery as She Navigates the Highs and Lows of Life
Saint Jo, TX, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Teresa Greathouse, who enjoys writing with her overactive imagination, has completed her most recent book, “Careless or Cautious: Terri Adventures”: a fascinating tale that centers around Terri Stone, a courageous woman whose journey on Earth has been anything but dull, but now begins to wonder if it’s her time to settle down and start to be a bit more careful with how she lives her life.
“Life is a crazy rollercoaster, and I have been thrown around too much,” writes Greathouse. “Do I get off this rollercoaster, or do I keep on it and keep rollin’ along? The other thing I worry about is, am I too careless or too cautious?”
Published by Fulton Books, Teresa Greathouse’s book is a compelling page-turner that will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Terri’s path as she navigates the next adventure of her life. Expertly paced and brimming with fully realized characters, “Careless of Cautious” will take readers on an unforgettable journey that they won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase “Careless or Cautious: Terri Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
