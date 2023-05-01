Susie Wright’s New Book, "Sydney's Passion: Tested to the Limits," is the Continuation of Young Sydney's Journey to Chase Her Dreams as Her Community Faces Turmoil
Brogue, PA, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Susie Wright, who has been married to her amazing husband, Allen, for twenty-five years, has completed her most recent book, “Sydney's Passion: Tested to the Limits”: a stirring tale of a community that begins to unravel as relationships become strained through trying times.
Driven by her faith in God, author Susie Wright prays every day for guidance as to where he wants and needs her to be and truly believes her calling is to be a writer. Excited to make a move south with her husband one day soon to live by the beach and continue her writing, Susie also hopes that making crafts and a small thrift store may be in the works for her future. As of the fall of 2022, Susie and her husband are also excited and proud to announce that they are grandparents-to-be.
“Everything seems normal in the town of Lexington, but for how long?” shares Wright. “When community unity, friendship, love, racing, and justice are pushed and tested to their limits, what will become of those involved? When asked, will the community come through? Will love and friendships die, or will new blossom? Will there be wins or losses? Will true justice prevail for peace of mind? Or will it be a major letdown for the community? Only their faith has the true answers.”
Published by Fulton Books, Susie Wright’s book is the latest installment in the author’s fascinating “Sydney’s Passion” series and furthers the adventures of young Sydney as she chases after her dreams. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Sydney’s Passion: Tested to the Limits” is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Sydney's Passion: Tested to the Limits” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Driven by her faith in God, author Susie Wright prays every day for guidance as to where he wants and needs her to be and truly believes her calling is to be a writer. Excited to make a move south with her husband one day soon to live by the beach and continue her writing, Susie also hopes that making crafts and a small thrift store may be in the works for her future. As of the fall of 2022, Susie and her husband are also excited and proud to announce that they are grandparents-to-be.
“Everything seems normal in the town of Lexington, but for how long?” shares Wright. “When community unity, friendship, love, racing, and justice are pushed and tested to their limits, what will become of those involved? When asked, will the community come through? Will love and friendships die, or will new blossom? Will there be wins or losses? Will true justice prevail for peace of mind? Or will it be a major letdown for the community? Only their faith has the true answers.”
Published by Fulton Books, Susie Wright’s book is the latest installment in the author’s fascinating “Sydney’s Passion” series and furthers the adventures of young Sydney as she chases after her dreams. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Sydney’s Passion: Tested to the Limits” is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Sydney's Passion: Tested to the Limits” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories