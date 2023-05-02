Sharon Kitto-Rienstra’s New Book, "Itty Bitty Ditch Kitty," Follows a Brave Kitten Who Sets Off to Find a New Home After Venturing Into a Louisiana Swamp & Becoming Lost
Leander, TX, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sharon Kitto-Rienstra has completed her most recent book, “Itty Bitty Ditch Kitty”: a charming and enthralling tale of an adventurous kitten who journeys from the wild swamps of Louisiana on a mission to find a new, loving home with someone to help take care of him.
Sharon Kitto-Rienstra is the author of the children’s book series “Itty-Bitty Ditch Kitty,” which is based on a true story of a kitten that was found in a landfill in Carlyss, Louisiana. Sharon lives in Leander, Texas, with her husband, Rick, of thirty years and three kids—Drew, Lindsey, and Julie—nearby. Her parents, Carol and Bill Kitto, are featured characters in the series and were loving owners of the real Itty-Bitty throughout his life.
“Itty-Bitty is a tiny little kitty who finds himself lost in a dark and scary Louisiana swamp after his curiosity gets the better of him,” writes Kitto-Rienstra. “He realizes quickly that the swamp is no good place for cats and, despite his tiny size, decides to journey forth to seek out a nice home with a nice lady who will give him saucers of milk. His quest to find such a thing is filled with fearsome swamp animals and larger-than-life obstacles. He finds a few good friends that help him out along the way, but will he ever find his heart’s desire, or be stuck in the swamp where he is teased and underestimated by rude and snarky swamp pests? Join Itty-Bitty Ditch Kitty in his journey to find the answer.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sharon Kitto-Rienstra’s book is a heartfelt story that reveals Itty-Bitty’s tenacity and determination to overcome any obstacle in his way in order to find his new home, all while meeting new friends and dangerous enemies along the way. Accompanied by vibrant colorful illustrations by the author’s cousin, Mark Ziehr, “Itty Bitty Ditch Kitty” will delight readers of all ages, capturing their hearts and imaginations as they follow along on this riveting adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Itty Bitty Ditch Kitty” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
