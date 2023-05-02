Tom Dozier’s New Book, "Adventures of Treebread and Goodleaf," Centers Around Twin Brothers Who Must Learn to Lead Double Lives While Using Their Gifts to Help Others
Churdan, IA, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tom Dozier, a retired manufacturing engineering manager for a large equipment manufacturing company who has always enjoyed reading history, science fiction, and fantasy novels, has completed his most recent book, “Adventures of Treebread and Goodleaf”: a gripping fantasy that follows twin brothers who use their gift of magic to assist those around themselves, all while simultaneously realizing they are different from the others in their society.
Currently living on a family-owned farm in North Central Iowa with his wife, Julie, author Tom Dozier raises grain and animals for the farm markets. Tom and Julie’s farm has been the perfect place for family gatherings, and while their grandchildren were young, they would spend their summers on the farm in an annual “grandkid camp.” Grandkid camp meant cooking lessons with Julie, games, swimming, horseback riding, camping, fishing, caring for baby sheep, gathering eggs, and Treebread and Goodleaf bedtime stories.
Dozier writes, “‘The Adventures of Treebread and Goodleaf’ takes place in the hidden magical country of Felinon. The story tells of the early lives of twin boys born to Skyryder and Starlight. The story covers how Treebread and Goodleaf were born and raised to adulthood in the remarkable Fel society. It tells how they were taught life skills and learned to control magic to survive in a world filled with danger. Treebread and Goodleaf have the special ability to manipulate magical energy from the universe to change forms into another living creature. They use this ability to help solve mysteries and problems for others.
“Through their magic use, Treebread and Goodleaf grow to realize they are very different from other Fel children. It is frightening and exciting at the same time. They are amazed by the abilities of their transformed creatures to sense the world differently. What does the world smell like to a fox? What is it like to soar in the sky as a hawk? They must learn to adapt quickly to the world as they transform to another life form to help solve problems,” writes Dozier.
“With the help of their family, they do learn how to live their dual lives. As Treebread and Goodleaf mature, they begin to understand that their differences will not allow them to live a normal life. They cannot share a female companion. They cannot be physically separated by long distances. Even with their remarkable abilities, they are not very happy with their lives of responsibility and secrecy.
“Treebread and Goodleaf do eventually learn that they have lived a life of separation without understanding the cause. As they reach adulthood, they finally understand their full potential. The family secret can finally be told. A new hero is born to Felinon. Will this hero's skills be able to meet the coming challenges to save Felinon from destruction?”
Published by Fulton Books, Tom Dozier’s book began nearly fifty years ago, when the author started telling stories to his sons at bedtime, their favorites being tales of Treebread and Goodleaf. Encouraged by his family to publish his stories, Dozier now shares the tales of Treebread and Goodleaf for readers of all backgrounds to enjoy. Expertly paced and brimming with fully realized characters and impressive world-building, “Adventures of Treebread and Goodleaf” is sure to delight readers and capture their hearts and imaginations, all while leaving them spellbound and desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Adventures of Treebread and Goodleaf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
