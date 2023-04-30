New Traceable Opioid Material® Kit Expands Coverage to Other Emerging Drugs of Concern in Seized Samples and Toxicological Casework

Cayman Chemical and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have released a new addition to the Traceable Opioid Material® Kits (TOM Kits®) product line that expands testing laboratory capabilities beyond synthetic opioids to include additional emerging drugs of abuse that are commonly found as co-drugs in fentanyl-containing samples.