Adneal Green’s Newly Released "Love, Challenges, and their Faith" is an Enjoyable Fiction That Brings a Family’s Highs and Lows to Life
“Love, Challenges, and their Faith,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adneal Green, is a powerful story of faith, family, and overcoming any stumbling block that life throws out along the way.
New York, NY, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Love, Challenges, and their Faith”: a delightful tale of God’s blessings and unexpected twists of fate. “Love, Challenges, and their Faith” is the creation of published author Adneal Green, a proud mother and grandmother who enjoys making people laugh and sharing the glory of God.
Green shares, “Their love was strong. They had many challenges happen in their family and with other families too. Things were very shaky for all of them, but they held on strong to their faith. They still believe in miracles. All who reads 'Love, Challenges, and Their Faith' be blessed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adneal Green’s new book will entertain and inspire as readers consider the extraordinary circumstances that can happen at a moment’s notice on life’s journey.
Consumers can purchase “Love, Challenges, and their Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love, Challenges, and their Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
