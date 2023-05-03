Dr. Barry W. Dutton’s Newly Released "Soaring the Silvery Summits" is an Inspiring Story of Personal and Spiritual Fortitude in God’s Plan

“Soaring the Silvery Summits,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Barry W. Dutton, is a thoughtful look into the author’s life experiences as a dedicated husband who, along with a loving wife, has met the challenges and blessings of serving in God’s name with grace and compassion.