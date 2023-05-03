Dr. Barry W. Dutton’s Newly Released "Soaring the Silvery Summits" is an Inspiring Story of Personal and Spiritual Fortitude in God’s Plan
“Soaring the Silvery Summits,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Barry W. Dutton, is a thoughtful look into the author’s life experiences as a dedicated husband who, along with a loving wife, has met the challenges and blessings of serving in God’s name with grace and compassion.
Palm Coast, FL, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Soaring the Silvery Summits”: a heartwarming look at a life lived in service to God. “Soaring the Silvery Summits” is the creation of published author Dr. Barry W. Dutton, a dedicated husband and pastor/evangelist for nearly forty-six years. This book includes side splitting humor, both in stories from the sea and the gospel trail. It also has deep sadness as regards the human toll that life forces upon us all from time to time.
Dr. Dutton shares, “Let’s meet our author, Dr. Barry W. Dutton. Near the ending of the twentieth century and the beginning of the twenty-first, Dr. Dutton’s volume of work and life experience had caught the attention of Charles Williams, a renowned and celebrated orator of that time. When speaking of our author, Mr. Williams offered the following insight.
“‘A great mind and soul are somewhat like a great sea—deep and filled with marvelous things. Such are the mind and soul of Barry Dutton. He is, in the truest sense, alive, and this book, a product of his mind, lives. He will take you by the hand and lead you through the scenes of the years. His incredible way with words will make sunsets linger on an ever-changing evening sky and sunrises sparkle and scintillate with new fire each glorious day. He will show you the high ranges of life’s better moments as well as the deep valleys when shadows lay heavy about, and make us fear to tread.
“‘Barry Dutton will be honest. He will tell it like it is; and when he is through, you will be glad you took this voyage with one of America’s premier preachers. You will know that great men and women have been hammered and honed and, in the process, have emerged the shining Better Self. The skills and gifts of Barry and his wife, Tavia, are not the products of easy years, but of persistence in spite of pain, patience in spite of perils, and progress in spite of problems.’”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Barry W. Dutton’s new book is an enjoyable balance of spiritual reflection, keen insight, and thought-provoking poetic works.
Dr. Dutton shares in hopes of celebrating God’s gifts and encouraging others in their pursuit of a fulfilling connection with God and His word.
Consumers can purchase “Soaring the Silvery Summits” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Soaring the Silvery Summits,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
