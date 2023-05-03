Pastor Kendrick A. Myles’s Newly Released "Book of Poems" is an Engaging Collection of Spiritually-Charged Poetic Works
“Book of Poems,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Kendrick A. Myles, is an enjoyable and inspirational arrangement of poetry that draws directly from the author’s prayer and connection with Christ.
Little Rock, AR, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Book of Poems”: a thoughtful opportunity to reflect and find connection with one’s faith. “Book of Poems” is the creation of published author Pastor Kendrick A. Myles, who has been an active member of the US Army Reserve since 1989, serving three tours of duty in Iraq during his tenure. He has worked for the Department of Defense in various roles as a civilian employee since 2006.
Pastor Myles shares, “Open your mind, heart, and spirit as the words of these God-breathed pages transport you through the heart of Christ, as He opens dimensional doors and planes, causing your very atmosphere to increase and expand. Each prophetic ode and poem have a special meaning for you directly from the throne room. Remember you are more spirit than you are flesh, and Christ is shining through you brighter than the sun.
“So let it be written, so let it be done.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Kendrick A. Myles’s new book explores a variety of themes and complexities of faith that will challenge and encourage believers both new and established.
Consumers can purchase “Book of Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Book of Poems,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
