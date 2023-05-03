David Franks’s Newly Released "Synagogues of Satan" is a Thought-Provoking Essay That Examines Key Scripture That Can Often be Misinterpreted
“Synagogues of Satan,” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Franks, is a challenge to common misconceptions related to the translation and interpretation of God’s word.
Prattville, AL, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Synagogues of Satan”: a potent reminder of the need to be active in one’s personal study of the Bible. “Synagogues of Satan” is the creation of published author David Franks.
Franks shares, “Rev 12:11, 'And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and the Word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto death.'
“False teachings about this verse led to the writing of a deep study about the subject. You can read these false teachings in the book. After finishing the study and in view of the current political climate, the Holy Spirit impressed upon me to do 2 Chronicles 7:14 and then a series of deeper studies ensued. Under the guidance and unction, these studies led to a common theme, thus the title synagogues of Satan.
“I had no inclination in my heart to write a book, but following the lead of the Holy Spirit, I did exactly that. I hope this small book will enlighten your understanding and increase the Lord’s power in and through you. I also hope this book will also serve as a template as an effective way to study the word.
“Be blessed because you are.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Franks’s new book will encourage readers in their pursuit of understanding and the desire to personally engage oneself in the consideration of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Synagogues of Satan” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Synagogues of Satan,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
