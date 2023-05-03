Margaret Beltz’s Newly Released "God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 1" is an Encouraging Message of God’s Acceptance and Welcoming Embrace
“God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Beltz, is a heartfelt collection of deeply personal poems that take readers to the heart of connecting with one’s faith.
Federal Way, WA, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 1”: a charming poetic anthology. “God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 1” is the creation of published author Margaret Beltz.
Beltz shares, “Do you look for help and cannot find it?
“Do you feel alone and as if no one cares?
“Within these poems, you will find how in everything we do, He is always with us. We are never alone.
“God bless.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Beltz’s new book will draw readers in and encourage the spirit as a series of uplifting messages of faith unfold.
Beltz shares in hopes of aiding others in their pursuit of connection and fulfillment through Christ.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Beltz shares, “Do you look for help and cannot find it?
“Do you feel alone and as if no one cares?
“Within these poems, you will find how in everything we do, He is always with us. We are never alone.
“God bless.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Beltz’s new book will draw readers in and encourage the spirit as a series of uplifting messages of faith unfold.
Beltz shares in hopes of aiding others in their pursuit of connection and fulfillment through Christ.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories