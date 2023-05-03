Paul Manu’s Newly Released "God Can Use You: From Pusher to Preacher" is an Engrossing Account of One Man’s Path to Salvation
“God Can Use You: From Pusher to Preacher: A Living Testimony of a Drug Dealer Who Has Been Transformed by the Power of God to Become a Gospel Preacher,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Manu, is an empowering message of hope for anyone who has struggled with breaking the cycle and putting the lifestyle associated with drug use behind them.
Parsippany, NJ, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Can Use You: From Pusher to Preacher: A Living Testimony of a Drug Dealer Who Has Been Transformed by the Power of God to Become a Gospel Preacher”: a powerful reminder of God’s continued promise to each of us. “God Can Use You: From Pusher to Preacher: A Living Testimony of a Drug Dealer Who Has Been Transformed by the Power of God to Become a Gospel Preacher” is the creation of published author Paul Manu, the founder and senior pastor of Great Birth of Christ Ministry Inc. in the Bronx, New York.
Manu shares, “Through his own testimony and experience in drug business, the former drug pusher, Reverend Paul Manu, will show you how many lives have been forever transformed through his hands by the power of the Holy Spirit. Get in touch with this anointed deliverance minister and have a date with destiny. For detailed information about him and his ministry, go to the last pages of the book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Manu’s new book will challenge and encourage readers as they reflect on the spiritual lessons within.
Consumers can purchase “God Can Use You: From Pusher to Preacher: A Living Testimony of a Drug Dealer Who Has Been Transformed by the Power of God to Become a Gospel Preacher” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Can Use You: From Pusher to Preacher: A Living Testimony of a Drug Dealer Who Has Been Transformed by the Power of God to Become a Gospel Preacher,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
