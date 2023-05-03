Paul Manu’s Newly Released "God Can Use You: From Pusher to Preacher" is an Engrossing Account of One Man’s Path to Salvation

“God Can Use You: From Pusher to Preacher: A Living Testimony of a Drug Dealer Who Has Been Transformed by the Power of God to Become a Gospel Preacher,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Manu, is an empowering message of hope for anyone who has struggled with breaking the cycle and putting the lifestyle associated with drug use behind them.