Christa Marie Vattimo’s Newly Released "The Little Black Cloud" is a Potent Testimony That Takes Readers to the Heart of the Author’s Spiritual Battles
“The Little Black Cloud,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christa Marie Vattimo, is an empowering account of one woman’s fight to overcome unexpected challenges and torment through finding and leaning into a profound sense of connection with God.
Pittsburgh, PA, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Black Cloud”: a compelling spiritual memoir. “The Little Black Cloud” is the creation of published author Christa Marie Vattimo, a proud mother of two and native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Vattimo shares, “Have you struggled throughout your lifetime with addiction, trauma, forming relationships, maybe even some financial instability? What if it’s all the above? Has your entire life been similar to that of a war zone, feeling as though you’ll never see that light at the end of the tunnel? Have you been through the ringer and feel like there’s more to this life than what meets the eye? If you’re answering yes to any of the above, this book is for you, and you’re being guided to read this.
“This is the true and shocking testimony following a woman struggling with lifelong demonic deception, oppression, and torment, which would occur from birth into her late thirties. The torment began when Christa Marie was a young child and, after some chaotic moments, would only get worse, and at times, the attacks on her life would be deadly. Dealing with multiple train wrecks, falling into addiction, practicing witchcraft after major deception from the enemy, you’ll see that things will only get more chaotic before they get better. From trials, tribulation, and torment to total freedom by the grace of God, this journey is a wild one. Buckle up.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christa Marie Vattimo’s new book will engage and surprise readers as the author boldly recounts shocking events that solidified her determined faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Black Cloud” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Black Cloud,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
