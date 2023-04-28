Teaching Millennial Women How to Break a Career in Tech Sales Using Podcasts
It has been a long way from Kathmandu to Pune to Colorado, with a pit stop in Toronto, and finally back in the Bay Area. Niya has always had a passion for building strong relationships, with a track record of driving revenue growth in the Tech Space. She is a sales growth and business development professional with 8+ years experience as well as the Co-Founder of SixFeetCloser, digital womens connectivity platform that serves +2,000 millennial women.
San Francisco, CA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the tech industry, breaking into sales and business development can be challenging for anyone, but it can be even more difficult for women and people of color. However, Niyanta Khatri, a sales growth and business development professional in the tech space, has not only overcome these obstacles but has achieved exceptional success by leveraging her identity and the power of podcasts.
As a millennial Nepalese immigrant, Niyanta has a passion for building strong relationships, particularly among minority groups in the industry. She has used her unique perspective to advocate for other women and minorities and build a network of contacts through podcasts.
Niyanta first discovered the power of podcasts as a host and cofounder of her own platform, sixfeetcloser, an online platform for women's digital connectivity and mentorship that served 2,000+ members. Through Sixfeetcloser, she highlighted women leaders in their respective areas of expertise and demonstrated that diversity is a strength, especially among women of color.
However, Niyanta soon realized that her experience as a podcast host could also be a powerful tool for her own career. She began listening to podcasts like WomeninSales and RevOps in her industry, engaging with hosts and guests on LinkedIn, networking meets, and coffee chats, which in turn helped her build a network of contacts.
Niyanta then incorporated relevant podcasts into her outreach strategy, sharing episodes with prospects and clients to demonstrate her expertise and start a conversation. By leveraging the power of podcasts, Niyanta was able to stand out in a crowded market, leading to increased engagement and ultimately, more sales. As Niyanta's profile in the industry grew, she began sharing her story as a millennial woman in tech sales. She recognized that her perspective was important and could provide valuable insights for other sales leaders, particularly those trying to sell to millennial buyers. A WSJ article talked about how one of the biggest questions consuming the sales profession is how to sell to millennial buyers. “The cohort born between 1981 and 1996 is the biggest in the U.S. workforce, and now holds the largest number of decision-making roles in corporate buying, according to Forrester Research. In a recent Forrester survey of more than 200 business-to-business directors with purchasing power—49% of whom were millennials.”
Niyanta collaborated with high-growth leaders an opportunity to get fresh eyes on sales processes that their company had been doing for years. Together, they optimized the partner sales methodology for their company, speeding up the sales process and shortening the buying cycle. Niyanta also helped to implement AI tools through their vendor, which allowed them to go from a 25% to a 90% confidence level for the sales pipeline.
Through it all, Niyanta has demonstrated the power of leveraging identity and podcasts to succeed in the tech industry. By embracing her unique perspective as a millennial woman of color, she has been able to build relationships and stand out in a crowded market. And by using podcasts as a tool for networking and sharing her expertise, she has achieved exceptional success in her sales career.
Niyanta's story is an inspiration to other women and minorities trying to break into the tech industry. It shows that by embracing your identity and leveraging the power of technology, you can overcome obstacles and achieve great success. As a tech woman, you can take inspiration from Niyanta's story and use podcasts to build a network of contacts, stand out in the market, and achieve your own success in the tech industry.
