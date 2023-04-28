Teaching Millennial Women How to Break a Career in Tech Sales Using Podcasts

It has been a long way from Kathmandu to Pune to Colorado, with a pit stop in Toronto, and finally back in the Bay Area. Niya has always had a passion for building strong relationships, with a track record of driving revenue growth in the Tech Space. She is a sales growth and business development professional with 8+ years experience as well as the Co-Founder of SixFeetCloser, digital womens connectivity platform that serves +2,000 millennial women.