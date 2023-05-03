Amanda McKinney’s Newly Released "God Has a Plan for This" is a Helpful Narrative for Helping Children Understand the Loss That Accompanies a Miscarriage
“God Has a Plan for This,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amanda McKinney, is a heartwarming and comforting message of God’s grace as a loving family helps each other cope with the loss of a longed-for baby.
Travelers Rest, SC, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Has a Plan for This”: a powerful reminder of the need to share comfort and uplift each other during challenging times. “God Has a Plan for This” is the creation of published author Amanda McKinney, a hometown elementary teacher, a former foster parent, a football coach’s wife, and a mother of three boys. Amanda and her husband, Tyler, have dealt with recurrent pregnancy loss for several years before and after adopting their three incredible children. As difficult as it is, Amanda uses this as a ministry opportunity to pour into other people’s lives and encourage them through what can, at times, feel like a very lonely journey.
McKinney shares, “'But for now, I’ll keep you safe in my heart.'
“From the perspective of a young child, Amanda McKinney takes you on a journey through the excitement of finding out that you’ll have another little sibling to the emotions of never getting the chance to meet them because of miscarriage.
“This unique point of view allows the reader to express to young children that they are not alone in their grief and that no matter what lies ahead of them in life, God has a plan for this.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda McKinney’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers share a beautiful message of God’s plan that can be a challenge to accept following the loss of a pregnancy.
Consumers can purchase “God Has a Plan for This” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Has a Plan for This,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
