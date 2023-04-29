PRO 1200 Motorcycle Lift is Back in Stock in the U.S.
The PRO 1200 Motorcycle Lift will be back in stock the first week of May 2023.
Bow, NH, April 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NHProEquip is proud to announce the return of the PRO 1200 Motorcycle Lift, which will be making its national debut in May of 2023 in Bow, New Hampshire.
The automotive tools and equipment store, in business since 1974, introduced motorcycle lifts to their lineup in 2010.
NHProEquip has worked extensively with their manufacturer to produce a quality product that includes many additional accessories, all at a reasonable price point.
They have packaged several lift options, to include everything from side extensions, jacks, drop through panels, to their own specialized rubber-lined wheel vise, that protect bikes while secured on the lift.
NHProEquip has sold thousands of PRO 1200 lifts across the continental US - and as far away as Europe and South Africa. The PRO 1200 has been displayed at motorcycle events from Sturgis to Laconia, and even made an appearance in American Motorcycle magazine. It has been featured in numerous online forums over the years,
A representative of the company was quoted, stating, "We are happy to offer this incredible product and value to our customers once again, following supply chain issues during the pandemic. We've gone to great lengths to offer a wealth of product information and highly personal customer service to our customers, which, we believe, is one of the reasons the PRO 1200 gained such popularity."
NHProEquip is located at 1298 Rte 3A in Bow, NH. Hours of operation are M-F 8 am - 5 pm. Contact them at 603-234-2612.
Contact
Clark Heintz
603-219-0060
http://www.nhproequip.com
