David and Trish McCoy’s Newly Released “90 Days to Knowing God Better: Thinking Deeper Than Surface Level about the God You Know” is a Heartfelt Devotional
“90 Days to Knowing God Better: Thinking Deeper Than Surface Level about the God You Know,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors David and Trish McCoy, is an encouraging approach to furthering one’s understanding and connection with God to achieve a more fulfilling sense of faith.
Pelham, AL, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “90 Days to Knowing God Better: Thinking Deeper Than Surface Level about the God You Know”: an uplifting approach to going below the outward level of faith. “90 Days to Knowing God Better: Thinking Deeper Than Surface Level about the God You Know” is the creation of published authors David and Trish McCoy.
The McCoys share, “Almost everybody knows of God. Many even know about God. However, just as people know some people better than others, some people know God better than others.
“Think of it like this: When you know people on a personal or an intimate level, don’t you know what they are thinking even before they say it? Or can’t you read between the lines and know what they were thinking that they didn’t say? You probably even know what their wishes are without them having to tell you. You know how their mind works and what they think, what makes them tick, and what makes them ticked.
“While God is a God of love, there is so much more to Him. He has thoughts and opinions and emotions and feelings. In the Bible, God is said to love, laugh, enjoy, take delight in, rejoice, as well as be angry, happy, jealous, and glad.
“Do you know Him that well? The prophet Isaiah said that God sits on the circle of the Earth and we appear as grasshoppers, yet He knows everything about us, even the number of hairs on our head. He has intimate knowledge of us. In comparison, at best, we have only touched the surface of what we know of Him.
“While He doesn’t tell us everything He knows, He has told us everything He wants us to know. There are nuggets of truth burrowed deep in the scriptures for those who wish to learn of Him and make the effort to search for Him.
“Now is a good time to get to know Him better. Eternity is just ahead and it lasts a long time. We serve a great God, and He has good things planned for those who love Him. He says in Ephesians that He is going to spend the ceaseless ages of eternity showing us His kindness. That’s a God worth knowing!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David and Trish McCoy’s new book challenges and encourages through impactful but easily managed daily reads.
Consumers can purchase “90 Days to Knowing God Better: Thinking Deeper Than Surface Level about the God You Know” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “90 Days to Knowing God Better: Thinking Deeper Than Surface Level about the God You Know,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
