David and Trish McCoy’s Newly Released “90 Days to Knowing God Better: Thinking Deeper Than Surface Level about the God You Know” is a Heartfelt Devotional

“90 Days to Knowing God Better: Thinking Deeper Than Surface Level about the God You Know,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors David and Trish McCoy, is an encouraging approach to furthering one’s understanding and connection with God to achieve a more fulfilling sense of faith.