Safier Entertainment Set to Distribute New Feature Film "Rebel//Rebel"
Safier Entertainment announces it will release new independent feature film "Rebel//Rebel" worldwide later this year.
Los Angeles, CA, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Safier Entertainment has acquired the worldwide rights to the forthcoming feature film "Rebel//Rebel" starring Gareth Koorzen ("The Bone Box," "The One You Feed") and singer/songwriter Heather Fay.
"Rebel//Rebel" is written and directed by Drew Harwood ("Drifter," "The One You Feed") and produced by Blue Himalayas. Harwood also stars in the film, along with actors Sidney Edwards, Chris R. Taylor, Johnny Mocker, Chip Heidt, Tony Suriano, and Katie Garland-Noble. "Rebel//Rebel" was produced by Katie Garland-Noble of Blue Himalayas Productions, Patti Lally, Gareth Koorzen, Drew Harwood, and four time Emmy winner Jared Safier, of Safier Entertainment. Executive Producers Johnny Mocker of F/A Films and Chip Heidt of RAO Productions proudly shot the movie in their home states of Ohio and Northern Kentucky. Mocker, Heidt, and Garland-Noble collaborated with Kristen Schlotman, Executive Director of the locally renowned non-profit Film Cincinnati.
In "Rebel//Rebel," Jake Hughes (Gareth Koorzen), a once successful child actor, is hired by acclaimed Director AJ (Chris R. Taylor) to star in his next film. While on location in Cincinnati, Jake forms an unlikely friendship with Sandra (Sidney Edwards), the caring and lovable hotel housekeeper, who consistently directs Jake towards the light. But Jake seems driven by an irrepressible, daily need to get a fix. He befriends an abusive drug dealer named Brandon (Drew Harwood), and spirals out of control. Though Jake is one of the finest actors of his generation, he can’t be trusted.
“We shot Rebel//Rebel at over 39 locations in and around Cincinnati and NKY. The city embraced us and everyone opened their arms to help,” said Executive Producer Johnny Mocker. Executive Producer Chip Heidt chimed in stating, “We love supporting the local community and creating jobs here.” Mocker went on to say, “We cannot wait for the world to see this gem of a movie. Gareth Koorzen stuns audiences in his captivating performance. This movie really strikes a chord with the human soul.”
"Rebel//Rebel" will be released digitally and theatrically later this year.
