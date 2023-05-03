BLVD Builders Announces a New Community of Luxury Homes Coming to the Sloan's Lake Area
Denver, CO, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Colorado-based BLVD Builders announced that it will build an intimate enclave of 10 luxury, two-story, estate homes located in the Sloan’s Lake neighborhood of Denver.
“This new community will showcase modern architecture and professionally designed interiors,” says Aaron Foy, owner of BLVD Builders. “Residents will be able to walk to nearby restaurants, boutique shopping, brew pubs, coffee shops and the heart of the neighborhood Sloan’s Lake Park.”
The new Sloan's Lake community features three innovative floor plans ranging from 3,400 to 4,500 square feet; stunning rooftop decks with expansive indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces; unique architectural design elements including a detached casita, zoom rooms, flex rooms and fitness rooms. The community is located five minutes to downtown Denver as well as five minutes to I-70 with direct access to the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, ski resorts, and Denver International Airport. Prices for homes at Sloan’s Lake start in the upper $1 millions.
For more information, call 720-441-5840, email SloansLake@BLVDbuilders.com, or visit www.BLVDbuilders.com.
About BLVD Builders
BLVD Builders is a local Denver boutique home builder founded in 2014. Its mission is building higher-quality homes, in highly sought-after places, with higher-than-average standards. BLVD Builders is estimated to generate $4.8 million in annual revenues. BLVD Builders is currently building homes in Denver, Edgewater and Aurora, as well as in Hillside Crossing, a 55+ community in Castle Rock.
